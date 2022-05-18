Raymond James & Associates Has $2.29 Million Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Asana were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,164 over the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

