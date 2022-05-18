Raymond James & Associates Has $2.30 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAA. Argus lowered their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.