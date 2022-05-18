Raymond James & Associates Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

In other Murphy Oil news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $192,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,065 shares of company stock worth $448,552. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

