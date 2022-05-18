Raymond James & Associates Has $2.35 Million Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Ameresco worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

AMRC stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

