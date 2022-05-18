Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

