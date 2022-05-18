Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Envestnet worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.