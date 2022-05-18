Raymond James & Associates Invests $2.30 Million in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 383,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Centennial Resource Development at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 5.21.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

