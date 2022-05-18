Raymond James & Associates Invests $2.32 Million in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Rush Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

About Rush Enterprises (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.