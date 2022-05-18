Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.75. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $293.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -887.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

