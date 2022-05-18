Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCC. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.62 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

