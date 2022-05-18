Raymond James & Associates Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of American Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

AMSWA opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $563.77 million, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

