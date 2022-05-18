Raymond James & Associates Purchases 535,901 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 157.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

