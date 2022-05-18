Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,743 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,350,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 329,772 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 610.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 341,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 293,140 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.