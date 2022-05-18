Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,172,000 after buying an additional 200,631 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Nordstrom Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.