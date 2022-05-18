Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Vericel worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vericel by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vericel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vericel by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vericel by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of VCEL opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -114.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

