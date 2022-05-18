Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,637 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.36% of Ituran Location and Control worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRN. StockNews.com raised Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ITRN opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

