Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.24% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RFDI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $56.57 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

