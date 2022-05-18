Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Schneider National worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $16,678,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 81.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 460,038 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $10,035,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,869.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 332,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,748 shares of company stock worth $1,128,361. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.