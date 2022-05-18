Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 68.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 104.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 109,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after acquiring an additional 136,530 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

Schneider National stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

