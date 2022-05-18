SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

