Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.19% of Sotera Health worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sotera Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sotera Health by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sotera Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of SHC opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

