SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 610,175 shares.The stock last traded at $123.54 and had previously closed at $124.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

