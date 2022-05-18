Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.46. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $192,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 670,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,775,072.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $793,440. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

