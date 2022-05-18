Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.17. Stratasys shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 2,204 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 1.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,162,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after purchasing an additional 313,233 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 48.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 554,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

