Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 55.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $272,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 25.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

