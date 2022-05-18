Swiss National Bank Acquires New Stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of POINT Biopharma Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $539.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.