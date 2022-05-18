Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 59,600 The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of Honest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Honest by 198.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Honest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $326.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jasmin Manner sold 10,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,073.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,892.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $48,890.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 209,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,181.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,572 shares of company stock valued at $749,293. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

