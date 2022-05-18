Swiss National Bank Buys 17,000 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Annexon worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 191.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 671,371 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 166.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

