Swiss National Bank Buys 4,093 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of TORM worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in TORM by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRMD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

TRMD stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. TORM plc has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.35 and a beta of -275.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TORM plc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

