Swiss National Bank Buys New Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $88.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.53.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.