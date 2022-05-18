Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 40,400 Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Weber Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEBR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

