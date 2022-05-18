Swiss National Bank Has $478,000 Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GoHealth by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in GoHealth by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOCO. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $220.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.