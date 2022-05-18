Swiss National Bank Has $506,000 Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Rekor Systems worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 21.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REKR. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

