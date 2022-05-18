Swiss National Bank Invests $433,000 in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

F45 Training stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $517,578.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,285.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

