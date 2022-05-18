Swiss National Bank Invests $459,000 in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Sight Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,099,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,324,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 300,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

SGHT opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $413.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

