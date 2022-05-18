Swiss National Bank Invests $523,000 in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). Equities research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

