Swiss National Bank Invests $539,000 in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGRY shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Berkshire Grey stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

