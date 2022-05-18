Swiss National Bank Makes New $547,000 Investment in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Markforged at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.89 million, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 0.89. Markforged Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

