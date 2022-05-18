Swiss National Bank Makes New $596,000 Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,379 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,520,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,349,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,000,575.
Cricut stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.04.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
