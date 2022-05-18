Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of Icosavax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

In other Icosavax news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 175,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ICVX stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. Icosavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

