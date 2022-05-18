Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,561,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,708,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,739,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSKD opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

