Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Root by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 304,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Root by 38.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Root by 0.6% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Root by 23.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 128,627 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Root by 6.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 331,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROOT opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.37.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROOT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

