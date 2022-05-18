Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of SkyWater Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 67.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $52,762.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,203 shares of company stock valued at $321,457 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 70.23% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

