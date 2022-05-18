Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,800 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Nkarta worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 87,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nkarta by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $455.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.39.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,200,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simeon George acquired 1,333,333 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

