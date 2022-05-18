Swiss National Bank Purchases New Holdings in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Latch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Latch by 29.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,986 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Latch by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

LTCH opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.66. Latch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

