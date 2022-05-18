Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Passage Bio worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Passage Bio by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Passage Bio by 372.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PASG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of PASG opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.85. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 221,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

