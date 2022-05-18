Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Humanigen worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Humanigen by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Humanigen by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,059,500 shares of company stock worth $3,140,310. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 24,421.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

