Swiss National Bank Takes $374,000 Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 214,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 222,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $371.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.06.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.51). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.80%. The business had revenue of $221.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.