Swiss National Bank Takes $547,000 Position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of BARK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BARK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BARK by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BARK during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BARK during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BARK during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in BARK by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BARK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

BARK opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. BARK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

