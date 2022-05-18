Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

CIFR opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $15.39.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

